Las Vegas, NV Licensed Counselor Publishes Self-Help Book
June 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhose Story Is It Anyway?, a new book by Bryan V. Veal, CADC, CDVC has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why do we behave the way that we do and, oftentimes, in ways that don't benefit us at all? In Whose Story Is It Anyway, licensed counselor Bryan Veal explores the qualities and characteristics that lead to decision making. He examines our fundamental needs and how either an excess or a lack of them can lead to unwelcome consequences. Through personal and professional experiences, he leads us on a journey towards understanding and taking responsibility for our actions while providing tools through which to examine our own behavior and arrive at better decision making processes.
About the Author
Bryan V. Veal, CADC, CDVC is CEO of B and V Services, LLC. He has been a licensed counselor for drug and alcohol abuse since 1993 and a certified domestic violence counselor since 2004. Bryan was one of the first six students to complete the Drug and Alcohol Studies CAADE Certification Program at the College of San Mateo in California in 1993. He is currently working with individuals in both capacities.
Whose Story Is It Anyway? is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3574-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/whose-story-is-it-anyway/# or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whose-story-is-it-anyway/
