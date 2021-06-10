ITAMCAP Launches Newsletter for Americans Pursuing Dual Italian Citizenship
June 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsKey Biscayne, FL – ITAMCAP (Italian American Citizenship Assistance Program), a Florida-based company specializing in helping Americans pursue dual Italian citizenship, is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped newsletter.
Designed for Americans interested in becoming dual Italian citizens, signing up for the newsletter is fast and easy. Recipients will simply need to provide their full name and email address.
The newsletter features expert tips and advice for people pursuing dual Italian citizenship by birth (jure sanguinis), through marriage (jure matrimonii), or by naturalization/residency.
Here are some of the benefits newsletter recipients will enjoy:
The latest information about Italian dual citizenship requirements
Tips from the experts on how to obtain an Italian ancestor's vital records
Priority access to special offers and discounts on ITAMCAP's services
First access to eBooks, blogs, videos, and other helpful resources
The Italian American Citizenship Assistance Program has more than two decades of experience helping Americans obtain dual Italian citizenship. The company helps clients avoid common mistakes and pitfalls that can slow down the process.
To learn more about ITAMCAP and subscribe to the company's newsletter, visit https://itamcap.com/.
About ITAMCAP
The Italian American Citizenship Assistance Program (ITAMCAP) helps Americans fulfill their dream of becoming dual Italian citizens. The company was established more than two decades ago by seasoned experts in the field. Clients who work with ITAMCAP receive a comprehensive consultation followed by a project plan with timelines and milestones, cost analysis, and more. ITAMCAP also provides translation services and apostille certifications. Visit https://itamcap.com/ to learn more.
