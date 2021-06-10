ESC to Take Part in BIO Digital 2021
June 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBarrie, ON - The entire team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is excited to meet with thought-leaders and game-changers in the biotech industry at this week's Bio Digital National Convention 2021, from June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.
"They're taking an innovative approach for this year's event and we can't wait to see how it plays out," said Aaron Styles, CEO / Chief Responsible Officer at ESC. "The first few days will focus on one-on-one partnering, which I feel is incredibly important. We will get a chance to talk directly about the current environment with a lot of people in biotech. From there, you still get the speakers and engagement events."
BIO Digital 2021 will feature speakers, sessions, and exciting networking opportunities that explore biotech's transformative impact on today's four key challenges:
ESC, along with other Ontario-based biotech and pharma companies in conjunction with the Government of Ontario are participating in a business mission virutaly at Bio Digital 2021. This mission will provide participants with an opportunity to access key partners, investors and customers from major life science and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, research institutes and organizations from around the world; 40% of participants that attend BIO are global.
ESC has quickly become one of the fastest-growing organizations in the biotech industry. In the past 2 years alone, they have ranked 163 (2020) and 138 (2019) on Canadian Business' Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies.
"Like most people, I think a lot of people in the biotech sector have felt like they've been working in a vacuum for the last 14 months, no pun intended. Events like this are more important than ever," added Styles.
"After the year that we've all survived, there is an unprecedented need for the best minds in Canada to come together and exchange stories and ideas."
About BIO Digital 2021
For 2021, the BIO International Convention will be held virtually as BIO Digital, June 10-11 & 14-18.
We will deliver five days of BIO One-on-One Partnering with 24-hour global time zone availability for business development networking along with expert-level educational content focused on the most pressing industry topics including COVID-19, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Business Development, Financing Trends, Cell and Gene Therapy, Digital Health, and more.
There will be a variety of panels across six days, mixing live and on-demand sessions, as well as presentations in the Innovation Stage.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a partner that will help you Discover, Diagnose, Design, build, and Deliver the right, high-quality Cleanroom that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Equipped with an entire team of architectural and process expertise, we develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall system.
Custom Designed HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
