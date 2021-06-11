St. Lucia Native Publishes Short Story
June 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFair Helen's Midnight, a new book by D.L. John, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Journey with Fair Helen as she reflects on the elements that created her. Discover her history and the beauty she possesses in spite of scars.
Steal a moment of bliss for yourself. Helen's Midnight provides an essential retreat in a time of unprecedented uncertainty amidst individual and global challenges.
About the Author
D.L. John became exposed to varying cultures and the ways in which they practiced finding their peace through travel. She developed an appreciation for the importance of retreat, regardless of time and location. She also observed that most are unable to or do not take the time for a breather. So, her next thought was to create something short but in-depth, creative, and engaging that would contribute to the concept of retreat.
As a native of the island of St. Lucia, Fair Helen's Midnight was influenced by the Helen of the West.
Fair Helen's Midnight is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 and eBook ($19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3957-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fair-helens-midnight-ebook/
