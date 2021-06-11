El Centro, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Kannery Kidz: Meet Luna and Bella, a new book by George Gonzalez Tucker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the story of four kidz on one of their many adventures, they are excited to experience something new in their lives! With the ethnic diversity of all the characters, this story shows unity and teamwork among the children. This children's story also teaches the importance of animal care and adoption.
About the Author
George Gonzalez Tucker has many hobbies, including reading books, working on his garden, and various sports. A special interest that occupies Tucker's time is writing his life goals on his vision board and writing his series, The Kannery Kidz. He also donates essential items to the community, especially during COVID-19.
The Kannery Kidz: Meet Luna and Bella is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1119-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-kannery-kidz-meet-luna-and-bella/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-kannery-kidz-meet-luna-and-bella/
