Congress, AZ Author Publishes Third Historical Fiction Novel
June 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPay Dirt: Volume III – Dragon Tooth Gold Series, a new book by Kent J. McGrew, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gold is where you find it; the time-honored mantra of the weekend prospector to the seasoned professional; is at best only a half-truth. Gold is where the planet, through its myriad, inanimate geological processes, choose to leave it. The Dragon Tooth Gold Mine was no exception to the science underlying the geological process of gold deposition, however, only difficult to find microscopic gold on the surface masked the deposit from the greedy eyes of the early prospectors.
But it's not only "The Luck of the Irish" that brings the young Callahans to one of the richest gold mines in the Arizona Territories. Through the patience and perseverance of an Indian woman that Eli Callahan takes for his wife, the secrets of the red mountain are unveiled layer by layer. From gold pan to arrastra and sluice; to underground mining, stamp mills, and amalgam tables, the wealth of the Dragon Tooth Mine fuels the Federal money presses of the Civil War.
There is more in the mine than gold; the remains of dinosaurs that roamed the earth sixty-five million years ago also await for discovery. More than fossilized bones, the unique discovery fans the fires of news craven printing presses worldwide.
Ahead of their times, the Callahans continue the legacy of their father, building wealth and security through hard work, fair labor practice emancipating slaves, and sharing the wealth through shared ownership with their workers.
More adventure, more intrigue, the Dragon Tooth Gold Series continues moving through and beyond the Civil War years.
About the Author
Kent McGrew has taken a refreshing break from years of technical writing to bring his readers Dragon Tooth Gold; an epic historical fiction of gold mining in the American West. Born during WWII, McGrew was raised by immigrant grandparents in the Sacramento Valley. He was drawn into mining partnerships with his father at age fourteen where he discovered the science that should be the bulwark of every effort. After three mining venture failures, he attended the Montana School of Mines for degrees in Mineral Dressing Engineering, an odd corner of extractive metallurgy recovering minerals and metals from ores.
Kent continues to mentor and teach both children and adults, sharing science, math, and mining; avoiding the perils and pitfalls of retirement.
Pay Dirt: Volume III – Dragon Tooth Gold Series is a 368-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3154-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/pay-dirt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pay-dirt-volume-iii-dragon-tooth-gold-series/
