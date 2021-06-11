Pastor, Anthropologist, And Kongo Native Adrien Ngudiankama Publishes Autobiographical Ethnography
June 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Kongo Central to the Americas via Europe: A Cultural Overview, a new book by Adrien Ngudiankama MPhil., Ph.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From Kongo Central to the Americas via Europe: A Cultural Overview is an odyssey. An autobiographical ethnography of dialogues with cultures and social dynamics in three different continents that are Africa, Europe, and the US. After interpreting some social and cultural realities from his native Kongo Central and from his experiences in Europe and the USA, the author lands with a look at the relational dynamics between African immigrants, Afro-Caribbeans and African-Americans. Always based on his ethnography, he dialogues with scholars such as Philippe Wamba, Nemata Blyden, and Ali Mazrui. The author speaks of the urgency of a pan-African emotional harmony in our global village.
About the Author
Adrien Ngudiankama MPhil., Ph.D is a pastor, anthropologist, theologian and health promoter. He likes movies, sports, and good food.
From Kongo Central to the Americas via Europe: A Cultural Overview is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 and eBook ($39.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7047-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/from-kongo-central-to-the-americas-via-europe/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-kongo-central-to-the-americas-via-europe-a-cultural-overview/
