Rancho Cucamonga, CA Resident and Former Cop Turned Author Publishes Suspense Novel

June 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDark Lenny, a new book by Bill Crawford, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Lenny is the school bad boy and when Kev convinces his brother Wes to let him spend the night at his house, he realizes quickly Lenny is nuts and it might have been a big mistake. But then, he shows him something in a backyard a few blocks away that turns his world upside down. Something that would change his life as well as his brother's and their closest friends forever, something right out of a fairy tale.
As Kev is trying to believe what his eyes tell him can't be real, Wes and his friends find out about a young girl that's vanished from their town and are determined to help find her. All of them, along with a few local cops and a homeless vet are about to step into a war, ages old, between the very first families of good and evil.
There are many innocents to save and battles to be fought. Friends will turn on friends and kids will find strength and learn to accept the unbelievable in a world they never believed could exist, the world of Dark Lenny.
About the Author
Bill Crawford is a Chicago native but grew up mostly in Monrovia, California. He is a retired Police Sergeant from the Monrovia Police Department. He enjoys poker, his twelve grandkids and writing.
Many of the characters in the book are based on people he grew up with or worked with, including Lenny. That, in itself, makes for the realization of how real evils is in the world.
Dark Lenny is a 326-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1014-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dark-lenny/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/dark-lenny/
