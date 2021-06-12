Jackson, MS Author Publishes Romance Novel
June 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWishful Thinking: What Dreams Are Made Of, a new book by Annie Suttlar Payton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Astrid embarks on a self-discovery journey, she plans to go after her most desirous dreams, imaginations, and hopes. With her daring personality, she encounters the love of two men. Both are madly in love with Astrid, both are a whirlwind affair. Astrid's goals go from simple dreams to the most difficult choice she has ever had to make: who will win Astrid's love forever?
About the Author
Annie Suttlar Payton has always dreamed of becoming an author. She realized her passion for writing when she was a teen and had the talent to create and compose poetry. Payton is family oriented, compassionate, and believes in giving back.
Wishful Thinking: What Dreams Are Made Of is a 334-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4624-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/wishful-thinking-what-dreams-are-made-of/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wishful-thinking-what-dreams-are-made-of/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
