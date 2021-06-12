Jackson, MS Author Publishes Thriller
June 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDecimation, a new book by Corey Peoples, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When tragedy strikes a group of four high school friends, their friendship rapidly falls apart. Years later, they become unknowing victims in the world of Decimation, a deadly game of revenge. Can they survive?
About the Author
For as long as he can remember, Corey Peoples has always wanted to create something to share with the world, though he never really envisioned himself as an artist or writer. Yet, growing up, he was taught that God has a plan for all of us, and writing is part of his-a hidden talent that has brought joy and escape throughout the years. Embracing his gift for writing and art, each day he works to sharpen his creative skills.
Peoples worked with mentally challenged kids and adults, which has given him many fond memories and experiences he will never forget. He always strives to convert negative energy and anger into positive, pure energy, which he uses to be more productive.
Decimation is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3396-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/decimation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore athttp://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/decimation/
