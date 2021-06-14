Branson, MO Author Publishes Social Commentary Book
June 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life Story: Waiting on Christ!, a new book by Penny Taylor, has been released by RoseDog Books.
My Life Story is an independent view of today's society, and how the coming of the end times is mixed with the controlling Luciferian elites that have been running our government from the White House and Senate to the sacrifices of our missing children. Outrageous acts of treason are done by the last several presidents and many agencies involved in child trafficking. Follow Taylor on her accounts of life happening in and around the globe.
About the Author
Penny Taylor is fifty-three-years-old and has lived a hard life. She was placed in the system until she fought for her place in this world. She discovered a whole new world when she met her foster parents, preachers out Charles and Emma Mathis. They gave her the hope and faith she needed to make her journey through the world and were the consistency she needed in her life. They helped her with the spiritual side of life and she learned the whole world wasn't evil. She enjoys camping, fishing, hiking, and volunteering.
My Life Story: Waiting on Christ! is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4206-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/my-life-story-waiting-on-christ/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/my-life-story-waiting-on-christ/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
