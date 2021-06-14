Essex Junction, VT Author Publishes Children's Book
June 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStories from Chip-E: Golden Seed, a new book by Martin Ingram, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join Chip-E as he discovers the world outside his home in the branches of a mighty oak tree, and the many, many creatures who inhabit it!
About the Author
Martin Ingram is a full-time auto technician who likes golfing, fishing, and food plotting. He has four children, two sons, Martin Jr. and Marcas, who was lost in February 2019, and two stepdaughters; five step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
Stories from Chip-E: Golden Seed is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3747-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/stories-from-chip-e/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stories-from-chip-e/
