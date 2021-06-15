Benton, KY Author Publishes Puzzle Book
June 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaze Mania, a new book by Keith Timpe, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Check out these mazes for all ages. Hand drawn by Timpe, these mazes come in fun shapes inspired by animals and everyday objects. Maze Mania also includes the answers so you can check you've done it right! Whether you're 10 or 110, Maze Mania will bring joy to puzzle enthusiasts.
Maze Mania is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-091-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/maze-mania/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/maze-mania/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us