Fernandina Beach, FL Author, Formerly of Williamsburg, VA, Publishes Novel
June 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond Someday, a new book by Jim Sage, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jim and Carolyn both start life separately as failures, with broken marriages and low spirits. Together, they combine their two families and become successful both professionally and personally. Their journey climbing to success and the many obstacles they face as a family are explored. Together, they overcome many of life's major hurdles and emerge stronger as a family, proving that no matter how difficult life is, success and happiness can be achieved if we try hard enough.
About the Author
Jim Sage grew up the son of an active-duty U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant. For this reason, much of his young life was spent at various military bases in the United States. After his father's retirement, the family settled in Hampton, Virginia, where he spent his teenage years.
Jim Sage wrote Beyond Someday between 2003 and 2020 while living in a planned community outside Williamsburg, Virginia. During this time, he chaired a number of community committees and was elected to the board of directors for a two-year term. His hobbies include golf club design and construction. He is also an avid golfer. He was married to his loving wife for thirty-nine years. She passed away in 2020 from a degenerative brain disease and he misses her every day. He retired from the United States Army in 1979 after twenty-one years of service as a first sergeant, including two years in Vietnam and being awarded three Bronze Stars.
Today, he lives in northern Florida near his children.
Beyond Someday is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1469-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/beyond-someday/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beyond-someday/
