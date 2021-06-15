Sizzle Sauce Proudly Earns Official 'Ontario Made' Certification
June 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBeaver Valley, ON – What started as a backyard secret sauce for friends and family has grown into a thriving business. Sizzle Sauce is now available in 50 stores throughout Ontario, and they recently earned their official Ontario Made certification.
"We live and work in Ontario and this certification means a lot to us," said Greg Montfort," co-founder of Sizzle Sauce.
"More importantly, we know what seeing that logo on a product means to shoppers in Ontario. They instantly know that they're getting a quality product that was made locally."
Ontario Made is an initiative from Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. To qualify, a company needs to prove that their product has undergone their last substantial transformation in the province of Ontario. This does not necessarily mean these goods qualify for under "Made in Canada" labelling requirements as determined by the Competition Bureau of Canada.
Sizzle Sauce is available at fine retailers in Muskoka, Collingwood, Grey County, Barrie and the 400 HWY corridor. You can find a complete list of stores that carry Sizzle Sauce by clicking here.
"Our sauce is very proudly made in Ontario, for Ontarians. This is a great day for us."
About Ontario Made
Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario Manufacturing led by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. Manufacturers are encouraged to register their Ontario Made products to our searchable consumer database and receive a digital Ontario Made logo as we promote the very best that this province has to offer.
About Sizzle Sauce
Through the years, our passions have taken us on many adventures, culminating in 2016 with the creation of Quiet Valley Sauce and Vine. We had been serving Greg's Sizzle Sauce to family and friends for years.
Each time we did, they all said, " You really need to sell this!" We put it to the test by serving it at our wedding in 2015. The feedback was great and gave us the final push to take it to market. We started at the Collingwood Farmers' Market in 2016 and haven't looked back.
