Parallel Napa Valley Kicks off Summer with a Road Show, Onsite food pairings at Brasswood Napa Valley and the Popular Online Experiences Continue
June 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNapa Valley, CA June 15, 2021 - As the summer season kicks off, the partners of Parallel Napa Valley are pleased to announce a full dance card of activities for fans old and new. Kicking off with a 4-city tour led by consulting winemaker Philippe Melka of Atelier Melka, Parallel Napa Valley will be pouring along with other top wines he's produced for 11 different wineries, at select private venues in Atlanta, GA (June 15th), Austin, TX (June 17th), Dallas, TX (June 18th) and Houston, TX (June 19th). Tickets are $145 each, a portion of which will go to local charities. For more information and to register, visit here.
Parallel Napa Valley was among the first wineries to offer at home tastings when the pandemic hit full force in March 2020, and this offering remains popular and available, however, travelers are eager to hit the vine trails and are making reservations to experience wine country in person.
Parallel offers a Wine Pairing Lunch which features a set menu of three seasonal courses paired with three Parallel Wines, including Napa Valley Chardonnay, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Black Diamond Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon plus a special pour from Parallel's Library Selection.
General Manager Adrienne Smith states, "We are fortunate to be a nimble and responsive winery and will always be in a position to offer versatile and relevant guest experiences to our clients. We adapted quickly during various lockdowns around the country and state, and now that the summer season is here, and things are opening up, we are thrilled to recommend this popular offering. Our wines really shine with the delicious seasonal dishes prepared by Brasswood Chef David Nuno, and the whole experience makes for a delightful and memorable day in the beautiful Napa Valley."
For those who are seeking a lighter pairing experience that is expertly calibrated, the Apres Wine Tasting gives visitors the chance to enjoy the same three Parallel Wines plus a special reserve pour paired with a selection of small bites and cheeses from the Brasswood Bakery.
Reservations for the Parallel Private Wine Pairing Lunch are available seven days a week starting at 11:30AM. Appointments for the Apres Wine Tasting are available at 10:00AM, 12:00PM or 2:00PM daily. Reservation requests for parties of up to six people for both experiences can be made online or by contacting Adrienne Smith directly at adrienne@parallelwines.com or by phone at (707) 486-1100. Guests will be able to purchase Parallel Wines on-site or place orders to be shipped to their homes in states where permitted. Wine Club members enjoy special discounts for both experiences.
Online Tasting Experiences to Continue
If travel to California isn't in the cards this summer, Parallel still offers its private online tasting option, hosted by their Culinary Institute of America-trained chef and General Manager, Adrienne Smith, which offers guests three bottles of current-release Parallel Wines, including Napa Valley Chardonnay, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Black Diamond Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as food pairing suggestions and tasting notes, for $95 per person.
If you want some great nosh with your wine selections, Parallel added an optional array of food pairings from St. Helena's Panevino that can be added to any wine tasting experience for $35, including Rosemary Mixed Nuts, Saucisson Provencal and Oil-Cured French Olive and Provencal Herb Grissini. "Each specialty item was chosen to pair with one of the three stunning Philippe Melka Parallel Wines featured in the online tasting," added Smith. "All the guests need to do is provide the glasses and wine opener for a complete Parallel Napa Valley tasting experience in their own home."
About Parallel Napa Valley
Parallel Napa Valley is an artisan winery that produces top quality Napa Valley designated Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay wines, created by Philippe Melka, well-regarded by leading critics as one of the pre-eminent wine consultants in the U.S. and beyond. The winery was established originally as a partnership in 1999 by close friends who felt the concept of their dream represented their parallel lives in Deer Valley (in Park City, Utah) where they are originally from, and Napa Valley, their second home. The Parallel Napa Valley label captures the essence of the lines carved by skis on the first run of the day, and the wines are named for famous black diamond ski runs. In addition to making great wines, the partners of Parallel Napa Valley are dedicated philanthropists and have made it a priority to extend their wine and its success to support their communities and various charities.
Parallel Napa Valley's hospitality and winemaking home is located in the stylish, appointment-only tasting room in Brasswood, just a few miles north of the town of St. Helena. It offers a sophisticated food pairing tasting menu, which can be booked for daytime tastings, lunches, and receptions. The beautiful facility also can be available to host private dinners - even weddings - in the Brasswood Restaurant or a private room.
About Charles Communications Associates
Charles Communications Associates, a leading marketer of fine wine brands and regions is proud to have represented Parallel Napa Valley since the founding of the brand. For media inquiries, images and interviews, please contact Kimberly Charles of Charles Communications Associates at 415.730.0064 or kcharles@charlescomm.com.
Contact Information
Kimberly Charles
Charles Communications Associates
415 730 0064
