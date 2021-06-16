Ft. Lauderdale, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTravels with Pinky the Invisible Dragon, a new book by Ronald Meade, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A little girl is lost in the forest and meets a magical wizard who sends her, together with Pinky the invisible dragon, on a journey of discovery.
Join the little girl as she travels to faraway places and learns about the beauty of different cultures as well as the plight of endangered animals such as pandas, albatrosses and elephants.
Will she return home to stop the men from destroying the forest and will she finally find out her name?
Check out the book's trailer: https://youtu.be/rgop04dKfJs
Travels with Pinky the Invisible Dragon is a 242-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7365-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/travels-with-pinky-the-invisible-dragon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/travels-with-pinky-the-invisible-dragon/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us