New Braunfels, TX Author Publishes Christian Narrative

Pray Me, God is about new believers in Christ Jesus, what happened when they were born-again, and how to effectively communicate with God through prayer. Jean's story is life changing for the reader as they learn to live a better life understanding the Bible.
Many people today know there is more to life than what they are experiencing. Believers are complete in Christ Jesus, and this book will help them to learn of Jesus and what He has given them through His death, burial, resurrection, and ascension to the Throne. This book will be kept close even after they finish reading it. It will inspire them to read the Word of God on a regular basis in order to develop their relationship with God.
Jean Elizabeth Brown was born again at eight years old, when she attended the Lutheran Church in Illinois. However, she did not develop her relationship with the Lord until later in life. She was baptized in the Holy Spirit on December 2, 2001, and began spending time with the Lord every day. Her relationship began to flourish, and it became her priority in life. She wanted her relationship with the Lord to grow even more, and the Lord led her to enroll in Charis Bible College. She had been watching Andrew Wommack on TV for years, and she learned so much from his teachings that a desire rose up in her heart to attend Charis Bible College.
After graduation Jean relocated to Texas and started teaching Charis Bible Studies to those who signed up on the Charis Bible Studies website. She is now finished with her first book, and it is her prayer that many people benefit from her obedience to Jesus' request, as she benefited from Jesus' obedience to Father (Philippians 2:1-11).
Pray Me, God is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3234-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/pray-me-god/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pray-me-god/
