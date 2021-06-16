Corporate Finance Associates Brad Purifoy Named Investment Banker of the Year
June 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsD CEO Awards Honors Managing Director Brad Purifoy | Investment Banker of the Year 2021
Los Angeles – June 16, 2021 – Brad Purifoy of Corporate Finance Associate Worldwide (CFAW), an international middle-market investment banking firm, was honored by D CEO as 2021 Investment Banker of the Year. Mr. Purifoy was involved in a unique deal that set him apart from other nominees.
Mr. Purifoy worked with his client for more than five years on an exit strategy, but before they were able to execute a transaction, the business owner became gravely ill. The business owner's wife, although she was not intimately involved in the business, stepped in to handle the details. Brad worked with legal counsel, the owner's spouse, and the buyer to protect his client's legacy during the most trying times.
"People tend to think of businesses as their corporate identity, just products or services. The fact of the matter is, businesses are owned and run by people", said Brad Purifoy, Managing Director of CFA and the lead dealmaker on transaction. "M&A transactions don't just involve dollar signs – they are about serving the needs of people who build great businesses. This transaction served as a good reminder for company owners to not only plan for eventual M&A transactions, but also for contingencies in business and life that could arise." D CEO, partnering with Association for Corporate Growth, honored the professionals whose activities set the standard for M&A transactions on May 6th.
About Corporate Finance Associates
Celebrating more than 65 years of service, Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide is a leading investment banking firm, with offices across North America, Europe and India providing middle-market companies with a wide range of financial advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
