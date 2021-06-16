Tacoma, WA Author Jane Smith Publishes Book About Caregiving
June 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThose Who Wait, a new book by Jane Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Those Who Wait, Smith recounts her career working in various long-term care facilities, giving readers a firsthand perspective in the daily life of a caregiver. She uses academic sources, as well as insights from her work experiences, to demonstrate how and why long-term care facilities have reduced the quality of their services. The book explores possible solutions to address these problems, while telling a charming story of a woman who followed her passion.
About the Author
Jane Smith is a retired caregiver who has spent over five decades looking after the elderly, disabled, and the dependent. Born in the heartland of America, she has lived in several cities throughout the industrial Midwest before settling in Seattle. She is the mother of five children and the grandmother of ten.
Those Who Wait is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 and eBook ($6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1171-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/those-who-wait/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/those-who-wait/
