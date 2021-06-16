Springfield, PA Author Publishes Book About 9/11
June 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Red Herring: A Novel Approach to Explain What Really Happened on 9/11, a new book by Kevin Omlor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Special 20th Anniversary Edition The Red Herring presents a completely unique outlook on the events that took place on September 11th. Although told with an unwavering reverence for life, this story may prove to be the most uncompromising and controversial political satires ever told. This provocative telling just might awaken the reader to an America they thought lost. While men of good will everywhere pray for world peace, perhaps this old American sword will provide them with hope.
Matthew 10:34 "I have not come to bring peace but rather a sword."
The Red Herring: A Novel Approach to Explain What Really Happened on 9/11 is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 and eBook ($31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2206-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-red-herring-a-novel-approach-to-explain-what-really-happened-on-9-11/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-red-herring-a-novel-approach-to-explain-what-really-happened-on-9-11-ebook/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us