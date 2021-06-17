Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Spiritual Book
June 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKeys to Prosperity: Hidden Treasure, a new book by Belinda Joyce Bush, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many Christians today fail to understand the word prosperity. Prosperity includes more than material goods and creature comforts; it includes peace, health, and success in our family relationships as well as relationships with coworkers and administrators. Prosperity leads to success in our professions and dreams, whatever God has called you to be.
Belinda Joyce Bush's goal is for Keys to Prosperity to teach about the body of Christ and remind believers to pray to Him for prosperity, especially to those of the younger generations.
Belinda Joyce Bush was born and raised in California with her four siblings in the 1950s. They are descendants of slaves. Their ancestors taught them an excellent work ethic and how to be productive citizens. She and her family received a quality education thanks to their faith and prayers.
Bush was employed in the city, state, and federal government for thirty years before retiring from an administrator position in human resources. She has two sons, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Keys to Prosperity: Hidden Treasure is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4973-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/keys-to-prosperity/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/keys-to-prosperity-hidden-treasure/
