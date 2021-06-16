atsec has become an official GSMA member

× Email atsec information security

atsec has become an official GSMA member. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors.atsec is a GSMA appointed laboratory to provide Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) security audits and network product evaluations against NESAS Security Assurance Specifications (SCAS). atsec has been involved with and made significant contributions to the NESAS scheme development. Standardization and future development of the NESAS scheme will strengthen the level of security in 5G and LTE networks."As an official GSMA member atsec will be able to form long lasting relationships with other members in the GSMA community, contribute to standardization and boost our presence in the telecommunication ecosystem", says Mrs Rasma Araby, COO and Laboratory Director at atsec information security AB. Mr. Staffan Persson, one of the founders of atsec, also states that "The GSMA membership only proves our global commitment to information security and assurance, and allows our new and existing Common Criteria, FIPS, and O-TTPS customers to rely on atsec for NESAS too."atsec offers NESAS related services to all our customers through atsec AB in Stockholm, Sweden. Together with our offices in the US, Germany, China and Italy atsec offers a range of security assessment, testing and evaluation services. Information about our services is available in our service portfolio.