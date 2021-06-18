Lowell, MA Author Publishes Coloring Book
June 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Oprah's Imaginary Friends Color Book, a new book by Claudio Madeira, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Oprah's Imaginary Friends Color Book is a coloring book for children and adults of all ages. The story within tells the story of a young girl and her many imaginary friends. Bring color into Oprah's world by reading her story and coloring along!
About the Author
Claudio Madeira is a visual designer and illustrator. He likes to create characters to entertain and making people laugh, especially for children and their wild imaginations. He believes family and children are a blessing, and laughter is always good for your health.
Little Oprah's Imaginary Friends Color Book is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0289-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/little-oprahs-imaginary-friends-coloring-book/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-oprahs-imaginary-friends-coloring-book/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
