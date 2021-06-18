Greenville, SC Korea And Vietnam Vet Publishes Book
June 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Prisoner, a new book by Howard J. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kirk has been tasked with finding a team for a top-secret mission…to assassinate President Chen and stop a nuclear war. The men chosen will have no government support and, should they fail, will be seen as a rogue group of assassins. They are to complete their mission secretly or suffer unimaginable loss should they fail.
When they come across a prisoner of a squad of the Chinese military in the forest, they rescue her with the hope of gaining insider information. What Mark, a chosen member of the team, did not expect was to also find love. Despite the seriousness of their situation, Mark and Le's relationship blossoms. Will they complete their mission and get out alive? Or will they fail and lose not only each other but also their lives?
About the Author
Howard J. Smith served for twenty-two years in the military, including one year in Korea and two years in Vietnam.
The Prisoner is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 and eBook ($8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3452-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-prisoner/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-prisoner/
