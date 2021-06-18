South Easton, MA BIPOC Author Publishes Memoir
June 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Purpose Driven Life: The Best for the Last, a new book by Rev. Dr. Margaret Jean Howard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With this factual account of Rev. Dr. Margaret Jean Howard's life, she shares the numerous challenges that she faced while growing up in Alabama, conquering her big dreams no matter where she started from or ended up.
Her story will motivate and inspire you to look beyond your current circumstances. With many obstacles in her way throughout her journey, Rev. Dr. Margaret Jean Howard broke all the obstacles down and is a very successful woman.
About the Author
Rev. Dr. Margaret Jean Howard is an ordained minister in the American Baptist Churches. She has preached and taught the gospel of Jesus Christ. She is the founder of Keeping it Real Mentoring Program that inspires eighth-grade girls with self-esteem and guiding them in being responsible and motivating them. Howard had a dental career that spanned over 37 years. Her hobbies include reading, traveling, exercising, and playing Scrabble.
My Purpose Driven Life: The Best for the Last is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 and eBook ($14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2501-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/my-purpose-driven-life-the-best-for-the-last/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-purpose-driven-life-the-best-for-the-last/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
