Conroe, TX Air Force Veteran & Author Publishes Children's Book
June 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Fickle and Miss Fetter, a new book by Julie Weakley, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mr. Fickle loves pickles, but Miss Fetter loves cheddar. Will their two loves be even better together?
Mr. Fickle and Miss Fetter is a delightful children's poem that shows trying new things and working together can make life even more fun!
About the Author
Julie Weakley is a veteran of the United States Air Force and a former teacher. She was born in Austin, Texas, and currently resides in the Houston, Texas area. As a child, she fell in love with reading. She hopes the children who read her books will fall in love with reading as she did.
Mr. Fickle and Miss Fetter is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7983-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
