Kendall Park, NJ Veteran Publishes Religious History Book
June 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod in History, a new book by William Roufberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In God in History, William Roufberg shows us how science has lessened one's faith, but religion is a great comfort. Roufberg's work shows his readers and makes us aware that we are all the same and must not accept lack from others.
About the Author
William Roufberg was a history teacher at Princeton High School for thirty years. He also conducted history lectures at Rutgers University for twenty-three years. Roufberg is a U.S. Navy World War II veteran.
God in History is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2309-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/god-in-history/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-in-history/
