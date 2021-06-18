Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Book for the Whole Family
June 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTate and the Lotus Pond: A Fantasy, a new book by Judy Cicero, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This enchanting fairy tale follows Tate, our boy hero and Little-One, a refugee baby spider in their search for Little-One's home web on the mysterious lotus pond. These unlikely friends accompanied by Tate's imagination face the dangerous Bully Fish, menacing Sumo Snails, the evil Kameko, a renegade turtle taxi driver and the deadly Steaming Vapors. They are befriended by the illusive Morning Glories, noisy Froglings, generations of Lotus plants, and the Parasol Ants. Tate and Little-One are honored for their bravery and wild imaginations with a welcome home tea ceremony hosted by Geisha Butterflies, dancing Fireflies, and their family and friends.
Judy Cicero devoted her career to examining relationship issues and the value of unlikely friendships. As a retired professor and social worker, she has found creative fiction to be a perfect outlet for her discoveries. Her works include Sour Grapes and Shadow (an animated short film), The Extraordinary Magic of Everyday Life (Lulu.com), Do Drop In (Amazon.com) and other short works for children and adults that depict those who persevere and joyfully embrace life in spite of difficult circumstances.
Tate and the Lotus Pond: A Fantasy is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (also available in hardcover and eBook). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2117-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
