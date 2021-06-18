Albany, GA Pastor Publishes Heartfelt, Inspiring Memoir
June 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Black Community's Quest for Equality: Resolving Poverty in the Black Community, a new book by Rev. Dr. Margaret Jean Howard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Readers who want to provoke others to positive change will find inspiration in The Black Community's Quest for Equality: Resolving Poverty in the Black Community.
Throughout are personal examples of the author's story of self-empowerment, growing up in the '60s, '70s, and '80s in an improvised environment, overcoming rape and giving birth at the tender age of fourteen. This book will motivate, inform, and educate those of all ages, races, cultures, and ethnicities and open the eyes of those who are unfamiliar with the Black quest for equality.
About the Author
Dr. Dailey is an ordained pastor and has worked in this capacity for sixteen years. She is a licensed master social worker with a PhD in counseling. Dailey is also a certified addiction counselor. Dr. Dailey and son are pictured below.
The Black Community's Quest for Equality: Resolving Poverty in the Black Community is a 48-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 and eBook ($15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7060-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-black-communitys-quest-for-equality/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-black-communitys-quest-for-equality-resolving-poverty-in-the-black-community-embracing-diversity/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
