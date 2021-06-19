Ankeny, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Logan & Bailey: Lost in the Woods, a new book by Jill Paxton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An easy read for beginners, this story teaches children what to do if they are ever lost or afraid in the woods. It follows the adventures of Logan and his dog, Bailey, as they try to find their way home from deep in the forest. Along the way, they face danger and make choices to try and stay safe.
About the Author
Jill Paxton has advanced degrees in education and teaches Animal Science at Iowa State University. When Paxton isn't writing or teaching, she judges horse shows across the United States, Canada, and Europe. She lives with her husband in Iowa.
The Adventures of Logan & Bailey: Lost in the Woods is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7232-5. It is also available as an eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-logan-bailey-lost-in-the-woods/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-logan-bailey-lost-in-the-woods/
