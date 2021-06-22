isoTracker Solutions Ltd launches an upgrade to the Complaints module

London, UK: isoTracker Solutions Ltd upgrades its Complaints module to version 4.0. This upgrade adds enormous flexibility and the Complaints module can now be formatted to be as simple as a basic register for complaints to having all the features required as part of a quality management system which includes CAPA.

There are many new features and below are some of them:

  • Increased flexibility with the ability to add and edit many more fields and sections. Also to reorder them on the basis of priority or logical flow
  • Ability to assign complaints to departments rather than a single user
  • Ability to add time-based tasks to ensure compliance with reminders and escalations.
  • Ability to send emails from a complaint and to have their replies also listed in the complaint
  • The ability to create rules so that complaints can follow predetermined routing
  • The ability to have complaints logged through a webform on a website or an email

    • There are of course others…

    As an online application the Complaints module provides the ability for clients of isoTracker to log complaints safely from any location and to assign tasks simultaneously to their staff located around the globe. The task reminder and escalation features ensures that issues are followed-up to completion.

    "This is an important upgrade to the isoTracker Complaints module and permits our customers to format it to meet their requirements whether from a simple complaints register to part of a full QMS product with full CAPA integration. This is part of our plan to add features across the board to all our modules so as to broaden the appeal of our offering" said Christopher Stainow, Chief Executive of isoTracker Solutions Ltd.

    isoTracker has also announced that it has started working on updating its Document Control module and introducing a new design that will gradually be rolled out to other modules.

    A 60-day FREE demo of a full version of isoTracker QMS software product is available on their website https://www.isotracker.com.

    Operating out of London, UK and Madurai, India, isoTracker Solutions Ltd is a unique provider of hosted software solutions for effective management of the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 processes. The current offering includes modules for document control, complaints management, audits, training, non-conformance, risk and corrective and preventive action management.

