isoTracker Solutions Ltd launches an upgrade to the Complaints module
June 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsLondon, UK: isoTracker Solutions Ltd upgrades its Complaints module to version 4.0. This upgrade adds enormous flexibility and the Complaints module can now be formatted to be as simple as a basic register for complaints to having all the features required as part of a quality management system which includes CAPA.
There are many new features and below are some of them:
As an online application the Complaints module provides the ability for clients of isoTracker to log complaints safely from any location and to assign tasks simultaneously to their staff located around the globe. The task reminder and escalation features ensures that issues are followed-up to completion.
"This is an important upgrade to the isoTracker Complaints module and permits our customers to format it to meet their requirements whether from a simple complaints register to part of a full QMS product with full CAPA integration. This is part of our plan to add features across the board to all our modules so as to broaden the appeal of our offering" said Christopher Stainow, Chief Executive of isoTracker Solutions Ltd.
isoTracker has also announced that it has started working on updating its Document Control module and introducing a new design that will gradually be rolled out to other modules.
A 60-day FREE demo of a full version of isoTracker QMS software product is available on their website https://www.isotracker.com.
Operating out of London, UK and Madurai, India, isoTracker Solutions Ltd is a unique provider of hosted software solutions for effective management of the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 processes. The current offering includes modules for document control, complaints management, audits, training, non-conformance, risk and corrective and preventive action management.
