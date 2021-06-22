PixelMEDIA and Docmation Build Momentum with a Combined Ecommerce-Focused Agency
June 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBOSTON, June 22, 2021 – PixelMEDIA and Docmation announce today the investments from both BV Investment Partners and Salesforce Ventures. As highly focused Salesforce consulting partners in the areas of B2C and B2B ecommerce, PixelMEDIA and Docmation continue to drive excellence in the shopping and buying experience. While organizations seek to increase the amount of business they do online, BV and Salesforce Ventures support the Pixel and Docmation effort with these recent investments.
This Salesforce Ventures investment announcement comes on the heels of Pixel's recent merger with Docmation, an established leader in implementing and supporting B2B commerce, CPQ, and billing solutions on Salesforce. Pixel's certified global team covers customers' full range of ecommerce needs around software development, third-party integrations, user experience, and data analytics to optimize digital commerce operations and performance on the Salesforce platform. Pixel was founded in 1994, with operations based in the northeast, now operating virtually with staff throughout the U.S. and internationally.
Accelerating Momentum
As the world continues to turn to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, PixelMEDIA and Docmation services are experiencing strong growth.
"The events of the past year have only accelerated our clients' investments in B2C and B2B ecommerce. This additional funding from BV and Salesforce Ventures allows us to expand and better amplify ecommerce support for our clients" stated Erik Dodier, PixelMEDIA CEO.
Vikram Datla, Principal and Co-Founder of Docmation said, "Backing from Salesforce Ventures and BV partners further validates our vision of creating a global leader focused on Commerce Cloud and reinforces our confidence in the space."
About PixelMEDIA
PixelMEDIA helps lifestyle brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce on Salesforce. By leveraging the world's leading ecommerce and customer experience platform, in partnership with our certified team, Pixel enables brands to increase their online revenue. They help to discover the possible with some of the hottest brands in ecommerce including Samsonite, Vince, Tourneau, Cavendar's, Skechers, and iRobot. For more information, visit www.pixelmedia.com.
About Docmation
Docmation is a Salesforce Consulting Partner, with a focus on implementing B2B Commerce, CPQ and Billing solutions on the Salesforce platform. With nearly 10 years of experience and expertise in working across all Salesforce Clouds, and with a team of 100+ certified Salesforce experts, Docmation helps organizations build high-performing omni channel Quote-to-Cash and Cart-to-Cash solutions that support business goals across the organization. The company's client base includes global names like Palo Alto Networks, Docker, Wolters Kluwer, Novartis, Ithaka, Sage, and more. For more information, visit www.docmation.com
About BV Investment Partners
BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $3.8 billion, actively targeting investments in the business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.
About Salesforce Ventures
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.
Contact Information
Kevin Brown
PixelMEDIA
Contact Us
