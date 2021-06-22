Kaufman, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
June 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEveryday Adventures, a new book by Casey Cunningham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Follow Cecile on her seemingly ordinary day as her wild and active imagination seeks out adventure in the most common of places. Cecile's ability to see excitement in her everyday is a lesson for children-and adults!-of all ages to see the beauty and possibility that lay in our surroundings.
About the Author
One of Casey Cunningham's interests lies in mission work to see God's work through His people. She loves being a part of His work both locally and globally, seeing the impact of various programs on individuals' lives. She seeks to inspire others to notice and create beauty around them, to spread love everywhere.
Cunningham has been married to her high school sweetheart for twenty years, and together they have three children.
Everyday Adventures is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3797-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/everyday-adventures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/everyday-adventures/
