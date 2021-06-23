Pine Bluff, AR Veteran Publishes Collection of Short Stories
June 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorminita's Short Stories, a new book by Nik has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dorminita's Short Stories are exactly that-glimpses into colorful, complicated lives of people trying to make the best choices to gain happiness, forgiveness, and love.
About the Author
Nik was born August 22, 1981 and is a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She is a Marine Corp veteran who is currently retired. She is a graduate of Campbell University, with a Bachelor's Degree in Science. Nik enjoys reading and writing. She is a budding writer with an array of writing and she is hoping for more to come.
Dorminita's Short Stories is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7717-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dorminitas-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dorminitas-short-stories/
