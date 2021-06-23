Portland, OR Author Publishes Memoir of Friendship
June 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThick and Thin: A Memoir of an Unfinished Friendship, a new book by Sandra Khoury, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thick and Thin: A Memoir of an Unfinished Friendship is a captivating story about friendship and is especially relevant to anyone who has lost a friend too soon in life. The impact of a friend on another's life can span decades. The influence and memories last a lifetime and resurface at unexpected times. The separation can still be raw as one goes forward in life and the other has her life cut short by chronic illness.
Read Thick and Thin: A Memoir of an Unfinished Friendship and reflect on the importance of sincere and true friendship in an age of social media.
About the Author
Sandra Khoury grew up in the small New England town of Bradford, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and completed a military residency in pediatrics at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. She has worked as a pediatrician for over 30 years, caring for children and families.
Sandra is a mother of four grown children, and she considers herself an advocate for all children. At present, she resides with her husband in Portland, Oregon.
Thick and Thin: A Memoir of an Unfinished Friendship is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (also available as an eBook). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7251-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/thick-and-thin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thick-and-thin-a-memoir-of-an-unfinished-friendship/
