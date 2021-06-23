Beach Cleanup Organization Salty Soul Foundation Officially Designated a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization
June 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsTAMPA, June. 23, 2021-The Dunedin, Florida-based beach cleanup organization Salty Soul Foundation announced it became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit in late 2019. According to Executive Director John Helms, plans to announce the designation were postponed due to delays caused by the pandemic.
Founded in 2017 by John and Mary Helms, the Salty Soul Foundation is entirely focused on raising awareness and gathering volunteers to clean and maintain Florida's waterways and shores. The organization's stewardship over the state's beaches and public parks helps ensure the safety and well-being of wildlife at risk of exposure to hazardous materials and pollutants invading their habitats.
Over the past five years, more than 3,500 Salty Soul Foundation volunteers have contributed upwards of 110,000 hours collecting more than 7.5 tons of trash from local beaches before it could infiltrate and contaminate the Gulf of Mexico. Cleanups have primarily been performed in the Tampa Bay area along the Gulf Coast. The organization plans to expand cleanup locations throughout the Gulf Coast.
According to Helms, the cleanups benefit not only Mother Nature including wildlife and marine life, area residents, the local economy, and tourism earnings.
"We are an official 501(c)(3) for-impact organization, trying to make a difference," Helms says.
To learn more about volunteering for beach cleanups or fundraising with Salty Soul Foundation, visit the website at saltysoulfoundation.org,
About Salty Soul Foundation:
Salty Soul Beach Cleanup Inc. (DBA Salty Soul Foundation) is a registered 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning beaches around the U.S.
Contact Information
John Helms
Salty Soul Foundation
727.465.6227
