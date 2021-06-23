Cathedral City, CA Teacher Suzanne Ehry Publishes Short Story
June 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMommy and Me, a new book by Suzanne R. Ehry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mommy and Me is a touching glimpse at the relationship between mother and child. As young Henry learns more about life, he begins to realize that his family-specifically his mommy, may not live forever. He begins by innocently asking his mother if she can at least try to live to 100. Endearing and meaningful, Mommy and Me is one of the sweet moments that arise in everyday interactions between mother and child.
About the Author
Suzanne R. Ehry is, first and foremost, a mom. She lives in Southern California, where she works as an early childhood special ed teacher. Experiences as a mom and working with young children with special needs has brought depth to her writing and paintings.
In addition to writing, Suzanne enjoys researching patterns, textures, and colors to create visually eclectic artwork.
Mommy and Me is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3102-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/mommy-and-me-by-suzanne-r-ehry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mommy-and-me-suzanne-r-ehry/
