Millsboro, DE Author Publishes Children's Book
June 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSold! An ABC Book, a new book by Terri (Scarborough) Brown and illustrated by Janet H. Scarborough, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Auction…a public sale in which goods or property are SOLD to the highest bidder. Spend a day with author Terri Brown and her family as she shares childhood memories of a day at an auction in ABC fashion. See if you can figure out what she takes home!
About the Author
Terri (Scarborough) Brown grew up in the countryside of Maryland and Pennsylvania. She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading a "boatload" of books. Her love of animals, especially cats, is apparent throughout the book. She is now a retired elementary school teacher of thirty-four years. Her first book, Sold, combines her childhood memories with the important ABCs she learned while working with children.
About the Illustrator
Janet H. Scarborough is a local artist in the small village of Darlington, Maryland. She just so happens to be Terri Brown's mom! Sold is her first book. As a favor to her daughter, she had to find creative ways to include a cat in every illustration, as well as cherished family heirlooms.
Sold! An ABC Book is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1045-0 It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/sold-an-abc-book/ our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/sold-an-abc-book/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
