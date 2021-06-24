Chicago, IL Author Publishes Book Of Empowerment
June 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Burning Truth of Tiffany Wright Tales: The Truth Believer Who Knows What's Best and a Leader Who Rises to the Top, a new book by Tiffany Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Where you come from is not where you're going. Follow the origins of Tiffany Wright, a young girl raised on the Southside of Chicago, as she rises from underdog to successful business woman. See the effects of confidence and a never-say-die attitude, and learn to be true to yourself and take control of your life, just as she did.
About the Author
Tiffany Wright is an empowered woman who is a role model to people of all ages. Family is her number one priority. In all that she does, she strives to give back to those in need.
The Burning Truth of Tiffany Wright Tales: The Truth Believer Who Knows What's Best and a Leader Who Rises to the Top is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4968-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-burning-truth-of-tiffany-wright/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-burning-truth-of-tiffany-wright-tales-the-truth-believer-who-knows-whats-best-and-a-leader-who-rises-to-the-top/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us