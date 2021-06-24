Oyster Creek, TX Author Publishes Thriller
June 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mason Murders: Blood of the Innocent, a new book by Melissa Dawn Wooten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the run and hiding from an abusive relationship, a young woman attempts to start over in a new town only to lose herself in a slowly unraveling story of murder, mystery, and ghostly happenings in The Mason Murders: Blood of the Innocent.
About the Author
Melissa Dawn Wooten loves to write not only books but poetry. She has two children and has been married for twenty-eight years.
The Mason Murders: Blood of the Innocent is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4073-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mason-murders-blood-of-the-innocent/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mason-murders-blood-of-the-innocent/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
