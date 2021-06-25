Bloomfield Hills, MI Doctor & Author Publishes Medical Memoir
June 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Concealed Revealed: Searching for the Hidden Lymph Node, a new book by S. David Nathanson, MD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Concealed Revealed is a memoir of S. David Nathanson's contributions to the development of the sentinel node biopsy in cancer management, a procedure that has completely changed the way we treat breast cancer, melanoma, and other forms of cancer. Nathanson's excitement and determination is evident throughout his time investigating better methods for cancer patients in providing them with a better quality of life than previous treatments, which left patients with life-altering swelling and loss of limb functionality. From his early years in South Africa to his move to the United States, we follow Nathanson on his tireless journey in understanding the complexities of cancer treatment. His curiosity and innovative spirit are inspiring and will encourage readers to follow their own passions.
"This delightful memoir is a wonderful window into the exciting world of biomedical research. It relates the story of Dr Nathanson's persistent fascination with lymph nodes and the lymphatic system which enabled him and others to identify the sentinel lymph node, allowing the eventual use of this new knowledge to optimize the care of breast cancer and melanoma patients world-wide." - Margot LaPointe PhD, Vice President for Research, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, Michigan, USA
S. David Nathanson, MD, is a trained surgical oncologist with a strong interest in research, caring for patients, and teaching medical students. He is a professor of surgery at Wayne State University. Nathanson is a father to two sons and two daughters and a grandfather to four grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys being involved in many community activities, mostly relating to sponsoring concerts and educational activities for young learners. His hobbies include writing, reading philosophy, theology, and English literature, and photography. His landscape photographs can be found on the walls of his clinic and his home.
The Concealed Revealed: Searching for the Hidden Lymph Node is a 186-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7176-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-concealed-revealed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-concealed-revealed-searching-for-the-hidden-lymph-node/
