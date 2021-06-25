Mission Viejo, CA Businessman And Entrepreneur Publishes New Book
June 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSales at the Top Floor: Prepare for the Best View, a new book by Gary Gustafson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sales at the Top Floor: Prepare for the Best View is about succeeding at the top level in a sales career. The reader can easily absorb the information as it's written in a general conversational style rather than a lecture type style. The data comes from the author's real-life experiences and nothing is held back.
About the Author
Gary Gustafson has had vast and successful experiences in direct sales, sales management, and marketing with honors in all categories along the way. He started his own business in 2007, a professional association called ANAE (Association of National Account Executives). It was extremely successful, and he sold the business in 2013. ANAE is still operating very successfully in 2020. In 2013 Gustafson started a consulting company called Preferred Marketing Programs Inc., concentrating in the Medical Industry. He is currently offering live and virtual training programs to large companies. He is a past board member of the Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute. He was educated at Oregon State University and earned a BS degree in Business Administration. After graduation he had the honor of serving as an officer in the US Army.
Sales at the Top Floor: Prepare for the Best View is a 60-page paperback, hardback, and eBook with retail prices of $10.00, $20.00, and $5.00, respectively. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3599-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/sales-at-the-top-floor-prepare-for-the-best-view/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sales-at-the-top-floor-prepare-for-the-best-view-ebook/?showHidden=true
Contact Information
Contact Us
