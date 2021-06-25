Mt. Clemens, MI Author Publishes Novel
June 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMidWestGirls: Volume 1: The Things that Girls Do!, a new book by LaMar Paul, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's seventeen-year-old Rebecka Shaw's first day of school at Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. During her first week of classes, Rebecka is forced into a sexual relationship with Amber. As she works through the shame of being taken advantage of, Becky continues to explore her budding sexuality with friends and classmates.
This beautiful urban tale of Rebecka navigating through life is an adaptive fiction that adapts to the current times of our culture. Once you give Rebecka a chance, you'll find yourself walking in her footsteps as the story comes to life and relating to what she has to offer. Come let us ride this endless journey of love and see where it takes us.
About the Author
LaMar Paul's community involvement includes donating to Meals on Wheels and attending town hall meets and special clubs. Hobbies include reading and being involved in urban books and screenplays. He also enjoys politics and some sports and helping out the less fortunate whenever he can.
LaMar has a degree in computers, so he is tech savvy. In high school his favorite subject was English, so he loves to play with the English language.
MidWestGirls: Volume 1: The Things that Girls Do! is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 and eBook ($9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2252-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/midwestgirls-volume-1-the-things-that-girls-do/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/midwestgirls-volume-1-the-things-that-girls-do/
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
