Fresno, CA Author Publishes Children's Book

Sometimes you just need to turn things around – literally – to get a new perspective. Young Doug discovers how much more fun eating lunch can be when he does one simple thing: he flips his sandwich over! From there, his imagination takes over and the meal becomes an adventure. By the end of the story, his mom is inspired to change her perspective as well!
About the Author
Doug Tanaka is a resident of Fresno, California.
I Ate My Whole Sandwich is a 20-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8756-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/i-ate-my-whole-sandwich/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-ate-my-whole-sandwich/
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
