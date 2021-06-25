LeGrand S. Redfield, Jr. Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table MDRT Qualification
June 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLeGrand S. Redfield, Jr. of Asset Management Group, Inc. in Stamford, CT has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for membership in the MDRT. Redfield's membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve his clients.
Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Redfield among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.
A 30-year member of MDRT, 14 years having qualified for Court of the Table and 13 years at Top of the Table, Lee is known for his commitment to 12-hour days, six days a week, to accomplish his clients` goals and expectations. By matching individual situations to the most suitable alternatives, he seeks to help each client achieve his or her goals through a focus on financial planning, asset allocation, risk management and retirement planning. Whether the prospective client is a highly successful professional, business owner, physician or retiree, Lee utilizes his knowledge and expertise to develop a comfortable approach to achieving financial security and control.
"Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer," said Regina Bedoya, CLU, ChFC, MDRT President. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally."
Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members, with a unique mix of networking and resources, to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but, also to an unmatched global network spanning 72 nations and territories around the world.
Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 70,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.
Asset Management Group, Inc., www.AMGplanning.com, was founded in 1983. The financial planning practice is a dynamic, privately held company with a well-established customer base. The firm builds long-term relationships with clients, and provides them with financial planning advice and counseling. The company is proactive in bringing information and advice to its clients and strives to provide services that exceed their client's expectations.
Contact Information
Michelle L. Ross FPQP™
Asset Management Group, Inc.
203-964-8300
Contact Us
Michelle L. Ross FPQP™
Asset Management Group, Inc.
203-964-8300
Contact Us