Plano, TX Author Publishes Novel
June 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGloria: Catching Fire, a new book by Aaron J. Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gloria: Catching Fire is the story of a small town taken over by a new, mysterious drug known as "Fantasy." The drug has recently been legalized, and many people in the town, including teenagers, are taking it without knowing its effects. Soon after using Fantasy, people think and act like who they wish they were, with dangerous results.
Looking to rectify this, several in the town look towards a higher power to help stop the use of Fantasy. But the hold is too strong, and soon disastrous, biblical catastrophes envelop the town. One hope lies in a girl named Charlotte and a boy named Johnny. Between her words and his speech, the town might be saved from absolute destruction.
About the Author
Aaron J. Allen currently lives in Plano, Texas. He received his masters of civil engineering from Louisiana State University. He later graduated from Charis Bible College, San Antonio where he received his masters of biblical studies. When he is not writing, he loves volunteering at his local church.
Gloria: Catching Fire 236-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 and eBook ($12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1192-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/gloria-catching-fire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gloria-catching-fire/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us