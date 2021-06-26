North Augusta, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
June 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Love Blue, a new book by Andra Cloud-Flowers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story of a child's special security animal, Blue, is designed to open opportunities for communication regarding family, diversity, and individuality. I Love Blue was written to create a safe environment for children to work through different emotions and assist families to understand how children react to these emotions and experiences.
About the Author
Andra Cloud-Flowers is the mother of four daughters. Her daughters had their own "lovies" they took with them everywhere. After advocating for their security animals when others decided they were "too old" to rely on their special pets, she was inspired to write I Love Blue. Working in early childhood for over twenty years, Andra recognized the importance of ensuring children develop in an environment that is safe and secure.
Check out the author on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andracloudflowers/
I Love Blue is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2211-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/i-love-blue/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-love-blue/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us