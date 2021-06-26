McAlester, OK Author Publishes Book on Child Abuse
June 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDamage to Victory: Secrets to My Son, a new book by Natasha Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Damage to Victory: Secrets to My Son brings awareness about childhood sexual abuse and sheds light to that something unspoken in families, especially in the African-American community. It empowers, encourages, and educates people that they can win despite their past.
Love can heal pain. Join Natasha Brown on this tale that shows a young girl's journey from damaged into her victory.
About the Author
Natasha Brown has dedicated her life to empowering, encouraging, and educating young people and their families. She believes it does take a village to raise a child.
A retired teacher and social worker, Natasha is proud mother to eight adopted now grown children and situation mom to many more She is so blessed to have been involved in HIV/AIDS, Teen Pregnancy, STDs, and Crime and Suicide Prevention Education and received a Ribbon of Hope Award for Egypt (her youth group) for her 15-year involvement. Natasha is also a volunteer for the Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, Relay for Life, AIDS Walk, and foster care recruitment, anything to make a positive difference in people's lives.
Damage to Victory: Secrets to My Son is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0761-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/damage-to-victory/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/damage-to-victory-secrets-to-my-son/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us