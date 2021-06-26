Gastonia, NC Author Publishes Suspense Thriller
June 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsImmolation Joe, a new book by Gavin Barrett, has been released by RoseDog Books.
During a blazing summer, a group of high school misfits meet and befriend a classmate even lower on the social pecking order than themselves. They call him Joe Pinkskin, named for an especially egregious case of Eczema that ravages every visible part of his body, from head to toe. This friendship is put to the test as Joe begins to find new, unsettling ways to deal with his itchy skin, until he finally horrifies all around enacting upon his motto: Burn. The. Itch.
About the Author
Gavin Barrett is a proud North Carolinian and an even more proud writer. He is currently nineteen years of age and is enrolled at Gaston Community College, where he plans to get an Associate's degree before dedicating the rest of his years to his career as an author. He is extremely infatuated with horror of all media and is hoping to help contribute to the revitalization of the genre. Gavin, like Joe, has been dealing with Eczema since birth, but has never once tried to burn his skin off, unlike Joe. He hopes the story might be relatable to those with intense Eczema but does not in any way recommend following Joe's example.
Immolation Joe is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-933-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
